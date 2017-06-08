1st Grovetown Farmers Market - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

1st Grovetown Farmers Market

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The city of Grovetown will host it's 1st Farmers Market Saturday, June 10th.

It will be held at Grovetown City Hall from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

There will be homegrown vegetables, fruits, handmade crafts, and local artist.

The market is expected to open every 2nd Saturday of the Month.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New local business prides itself on being veteran owned, family operated

    New local business prides itself on being veteran owned, family operated

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:55:21 GMT
    Flagship camouflage vehicles indicate the JDogs are near; (JDog Hauling).Flagship camouflage vehicles indicate the JDogs are near; (JDog Hauling).

    A new business wants to help you haul away your junk in Richmond and Columbia counties. J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling is a national franchise that looks for military veterans to run locations around the country.

    More >>

    A new business wants to help you haul away your junk in Richmond and Columbia counties. J-Dog Junk Removal and Hauling is a national franchise that looks for military veterans to run locations around the country.

    More >>

  • Fort Gordon Colonel among group arrested for bribery and fraud scheme

    Fort Gordon Colonel among group arrested for bribery and fraud scheme

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:32 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:32:23 GMT
    US Attorney's Office, South Carolina; Source: WFXGUS Attorney's Office, South Carolina; Source: WFXG

    A Fort Gordon Colonel is among several that were arrested in a bribery and fraud case. Those arrested were active duty Colonel with the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon, 55-year-old Anthony Tyrone Roper; 49-year-old Audra Roper, who is the wife of Colonel Roper; and 58-year-old Dwayne Oswald Fulton, a former employee of a defense contracting firm; all of Augusta.

    More >>

    A Fort Gordon Colonel is among several that were arrested in a bribery and fraud case. Those arrested were active duty Colonel with the U. S. Army stationed at Fort Gordon, 55-year-old Anthony Tyrone Roper; 49-year-old Audra Roper, who is the wife of Colonel Roper; and 58-year-old Dwayne Oswald Fulton, a former employee of a defense contracting firm; all of Augusta.

    More >>

  • Candlelight Music Series

    Candlelight Music Series

    Thursday, June 8 2017 10:23 AM EDT2017-06-08 14:23:35 GMT

    On Sunday, you can relax on the greens of the Augusta Common and listen to some live entertainment at the Candlelight Music series.

    More >>

    On Sunday, you can relax on the greens of the Augusta Common and listen to some live entertainment at the Candlelight Music series.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly