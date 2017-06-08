1st Grovetown Farmers Market

The city of Grovetown will host it's 1st Farmers Market Saturday, June 10th.

It will be held at Grovetown City Hall from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

There will be homegrown vegetables, fruits, handmade crafts, and local artist.

The market is expected to open every 2nd Saturday of the Month.

