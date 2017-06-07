Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Some people are hoping they win some money on June 7.

The lucky winner of Georgia Powerball will walk away with three hundred and seventy- eight million dollars.

Augusta resident, Kenya Washington, is hoping that she will be the lucky winner. "I'm just so excited because if i win that three hundred and seventy-eight million dollars. It would just be the happiest day of my life for my kids and my husband"

The drawing will happen at 10:59 on June 7.

