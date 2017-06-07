Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged wi - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged with leaking a classified report

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
augusta government contractor charged with leaking classified documents (LCSO) augusta government contractor charged with leaking classified documents (LCSO)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

"The more information the better. And as a citizen I can't imagine anything related to our election that we would want to keep private." says Joe Traina, who is apart of the Richmond County District One Democratic Party. He doesn't see Winner's actions as dangerous. In fact, he thinks that if someone has any information about our election, they should be allowed to share it. "We live in an open democracy and our elections should be sacred but not secret."

Meanwhile Colen Lindell who is the Co-Chairman for Donald Trump disagrees. "I think she is a criminal and I think she needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law." Lindell believes that classified information is classified for a reason and it should remain that way. "The information she leaked was a big deal and it hurt our national security. The administration is doing everything they can to rebuild relationships."

Local resident Asoma Ali did not vote for Trump but he says Winner was wrong to leaking the report. "She is a person that can not be trusted. Since it is classified, I don't think the public has to know."

Another local, Jim Park, did not share his political view but his heart goes out to Winner and her family. "Well I just feel sorry for this young lady because she hates Mr. Trump so much that she's gotten herself in trouble."

No matter which side you are on Traina says now is the time to speak out. "Anytime something happens in Augusta and we get national coverage, everyone's first instinct is to go back into their homes and shy away from it. But I think there is an opportunity for a lot of us to get together on both sides of the aisle to hope that the truth comes out."

Many say the question now is: What happens next now that the report has been released? FOX 54 will continue to follow the story to find out.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced

    Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:23:13 GMT
    Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced (wfxg)Winner of Powerball Jackpot to be announced (wfxg)

    Some people are hoping they win some money on June 7.

    More >>

    Some people are hoping they win some money on June 7.

    More >>

  • Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged with leaking a classified report

    Local leaders and residents speak out about the woman charged with leaking a classified report

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-06-08 03:09:35 GMT
    augusta government contractor charged with leaking classified documents (LCSO)augusta government contractor charged with leaking classified documents (LCSO)

    There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

    More >>

    There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

    More >>

  • High 5 4 Kids: Hankinson Boxing

    High 5 4 Kids: Hankinson Boxing

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:45:49 GMT
    This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to several kids who are a part of a non profit boxing program in Aiken County. Its goal is to keep children off the streets and inside the ring. Some of them will be heading to the Junior Olympics at the end of June to compete.  There's no such thing as an off day at Hankinson Boxing. Children as young as nine to as old as 17 train daily at James Hankinson's personal gym, his own backyard. For Christian Peterson, h...More >>
    This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to several kids who are a part of a non profit boxing program in Aiken County. Its goal is to keep children off the streets and inside the ring. Some of them will be heading to the Junior Olympics at the end of June to compete.  There's no such thing as an off day at Hankinson Boxing. Children as young as nine to as old as 17 train daily at James Hankinson's personal gym, his own backyard. For Christian Peterson, h...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly