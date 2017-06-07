Augusta leaders, residents offer mix of praise, criticism for alleged leaker

There has been a lot of talk about Reality Winner, the woman charged with supposedly leaking a classified report, some are calling her a hero and other say she is some one who cant be trusted.

"The more information the better. And as a citizen I can't imagine anything related to our election that we would want to keep private." says Joe Traina, who is apart of the Richmond County District One Democratic Party. He doesn't see Winner's actions as dangerous. In fact, he thinks that if someone has any information about our election, they should be allowed to share it. "We live in an open democracy and our elections should be sacred but not secret."



Meanwhile Colen Lindell who is the Co-Chairman for Donald Trump disagrees. "I think she is a criminal and I think she needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law." Lindell believes that classified information is classified for a reason and it should remain that way. "The information she leaked was a big deal and it hurt our national security. The administration is doing everything they can to rebuild relationships."



Local resident Asoma Ali did not vote for Trump but he says Winner was wrong to leaking the report. "She is a person that can not be trusted. Since it is classified, I don't think the public has to know."



Another local, Jim Park, did not share his political view but his heart goes out to Winner and her family. "Well I just feel sorry for this young lady because she hates Mr. Trump so much that she's gotten herself in trouble."



No matter which side you are on Traina says now is the time to speak out. "Anytime something happens in Augusta and we get national coverage, everyone's first instinct is to go back into their homes and shy away from it. But I think there is an opportunity for a lot of us to get together on both sides of the aisle to hope that the truth comes out."

Many say the question now is: What happens next now that the report has been released? FOX 54 will continue to follow the story to find out.

