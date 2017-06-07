High 5 4 Kids: Hankinson Boxing

This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to several kids who are a part of a non profit boxing program in Aiken County. Its goal is to keep children off the streets and inside the ring. Some of them will be heading to the Junior Olympics at the end of June to compete.

There's no such thing as an off day at Hankinson Boxing. Children as young as nine to as old as 17 train daily at James Hankinson's personal gym, his own backyard.

For Christian Peterson, he loves the balance of training and school. "They give you the time to do your homework. They want you to be successful in life so they give you all the time you need and after homework we train," he says.

For Terrell Lockett, it took him some time before he could hold his own. He says he lost his first sparring match against Hankinson's daughter, Jabreiona.

And Reggie Jones says he didn't know when he first stepped into the ring 2 years ago, boxing would become his life "I love it. It's so overwhelming because I have a passion for it," he explains.

Started by James and his wife, the team travel's as far as Texas for tournaments and using money from their wallets. A testament for their love for the community. "I feel Aiken alone doesn't have much for the kids to do. I had to create something for the kids to do," Hankinson says.

He doesn't want to measure success by the number of trophies they've collected, but instead by the number of high school diplomas. "I'm going to cry and it's going to be tears of joys. Just like when they won their first fight."

If you would like to donate to Hankinson Boxing, you can click this link.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.