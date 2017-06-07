Man wanted for masturbating in Augusta convenience store

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for public indecency.

On June 2 at around 8:41 a.m., deputies were called out to the OK Mart on Lumpkin Road by the store's panic alarm. When they arrived, the complainant told deputies an unidentified man entered the store, walked back to the cooler area, exposed himself and began masturbating.

The suspect is described as a being 6-foot tall with a heavy build.

If you're able to identify the suspect, please contact the sheriff's office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

