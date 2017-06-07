Man wanted for questioning in Augusta car theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspected car thief.

The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen black 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. The car was taken at around 8:03 p.m. on June 5, 2017, from the Raceway at 3021 Washington Road. The car has GA tag number BJQ6208.

If you have any information about this case or can identify the man pictured here, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

