Man wanted for questioning in Augusta car theft

The entrance to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown is blocked. This is a temporary shut down of the entrance.More >>
On June 2 at around 8:41 a.m., deputies were called out to the OK Mart on Lumpkin Road by the store's panic alarm. When they arrived, the complainant told deputies an unidentified man entered the store, walked back to the cooler area, exposed himself and began masturbating.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspected car thief. The man pictured in this article is wanted for questioning in reference to a stolen black 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt.More >>
A local intelligence contractor, 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner, is accused of sending a classified report about Russian meddling in the presidential election to the media.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Natalie Paine have announced the indictment of thirty-four individuals, all alleged members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang.More >>
