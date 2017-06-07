34 members, co-conspirators of Hill Top Gang indicted

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Natalie Paine have announced the indictment of thirty-four individuals, all alleged members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang. A two-year-long undercover operation by the sheriff's office Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administrations led to the arrests.

Eight of the defendants are facing federal charges the other twenty-six are facing state felony charges. Over $100,000 and other assets were have been seized as part of the investigation.

The following eighteen individuals are charged with using a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a felony:

JaJuan Marquette Hardy

Audra Elise Thomas

Harper Deaner

Solomon Navara Lanham

Raicole Laporte Sparks

Melissa Regina Blackwell

Jennifer Carissa Lakeman

Tracie Lachan Dent

Corinthians Clarke Bussey

Anne Mueller Lester

Latalia Nichole Hoskins

Michael Todd Jones

Gabriel Wallace

Dewayne Robert Bussey

James Wiggie Davison

Tristan Ryan Jackson

Donnie Oliver McMickens

Rashad Jamal Merrit

