34 members, co-conspirators of Hill Top Gang indicted - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

34 members, co-conspirators of Hill Top Gang indicted

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(WFXG) (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney Natalie Paine have announced the indictment of thirty-four individuals, all alleged members and co-conspirators of the Hill Top Gang. A two-year-long undercover operation by the sheriff's office Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administrations led to the arrests.

Eight of the defendants are facing federal charges the other twenty-six are facing state felony charges. Over $100,000 and other assets were have been seized as part of the investigation.

The following eighteen individuals are charged with using a communication facility to facilitate the commission of a felony:

  • JaJuan Marquette Hardy
  • Audra Elise Thomas
  • Harper Deaner
  • Solomon Navara Lanham
  • Raicole Laporte Sparks
  • Melissa Regina Blackwell
  • Jennifer Carissa Lakeman
  • Tracie Lachan Dent
  • Corinthians Clarke Bussey
  • Anne Mueller Lester
  • Latalia Nichole Hoskins
  • Michael Todd Jones
  • Gabriel Wallace
  • Dewayne Robert Bussey
  • James Wiggie Davison
  • Tristan Ryan Jackson
  • Donnie Oliver McMickens
  • Rashad Jamal Merrit

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly