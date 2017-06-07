Cyber security guru and former NSA worker reacts to leak accusat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Cyber security guru and former NSA worker reacts to leak accusations against Winner

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is charged with sending classified reports to an online media outlet. (CNN) Reality Leigh Winner, 25, is charged with sending classified reports to an online media outlet. (CNN)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A local intelligence contractor, 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner, is accused of sending a classified report about Russian meddling in the presidential election to the media.

According to others in the intelligence community, all fingers pointed to Winner -- who left a trail of cyber breadcrumbs that eventually resulted in her arrest.
 
"Not only do we have her digital footprint inside the building accessing these documents, printing the documents--we also have the actual scanned, printed-off copy itself, which tells what computer, what printer it was printed from, the time and the date," said Brandon McCrillis, CEO of Rendition InfoSec, a cyber security provider in Augusta.

Winner's background appears patriotic. She is an Air Force veteran with no criminal convictions.
But she wasn't shy about bad-mouthing President Trump on social media.

"If somebody that has a clearance that works in this kind of facility that has access to this information is out on social media denouncing and talking bad about the president of the United States of America, I think that's definitely a red flag and someone should have picked up on that," he said.

President Trump has talked about the need to plug any leaks...and the nation's going to see firsthand how his administration plans to handle any defectors.

"I think the Trump administration's going to make an example out of Ms. Winner," said McCrillis. "I think there is going to be public blowback from that, however I do believe this is a big test for the Trump administration in the handling of this. But, at the same time, we need to really cut down on these kind of leaks from happening."

