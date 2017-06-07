Cyber security guru and former NSA worker reacts to leak accusations against Winner

Reality Leigh Winner is the 25-year-old who worked as a contractor for Pluribus International Corporation. There are 22 locations and Augusta is one of them on Fort Gordon according to the website.

Neighbors are speaking out to one of their own being accused of leaking a classified report to "The Intecept" -- an online news outlet. On Saturday, June 3rd, neighbors say Investigators searched Winner's home.

Reality Winner, the federal contractor arrested on suspicion of leaking a classified intelligence report, lives right here in Augusta in a house on Battle Row. FOX 54 spoke with her parents, who seem understandably upset.

Twenty-five-year-old Reality Leigh Winner is a contractor with Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia. According to a criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Georgia, Winner printed classified intelligence reporting from the facility where she worked on May 9.

A local intelligence contractor, 25-year-old Reality Leigh Winner, is accused of sending a classified report about Russian meddling in the presidential election to the media.

According to others in the intelligence community, all fingers pointed to Winner -- who left a trail of cyber breadcrumbs that eventually resulted in her arrest.



"Not only do we have her digital footprint inside the building accessing these documents, printing the documents--we also have the actual scanned, printed-off copy itself, which tells what computer, what printer it was printed from, the time and the date," said Brandon McCrillis, CEO of Rendition InfoSec, a cyber security provider in Augusta.

Winner's background appears patriotic. She is an Air Force veteran with no criminal convictions.

But she wasn't shy about bad-mouthing President Trump on social media.

"If somebody that has a clearance that works in this kind of facility that has access to this information is out on social media denouncing and talking bad about the president of the United States of America, I think that's definitely a red flag and someone should have picked up on that," he said.

President Trump has talked about the need to plug any leaks...and the nation's going to see firsthand how his administration plans to handle any defectors.

"I think the Trump administration's going to make an example out of Ms. Winner," said McCrillis. "I think there is going to be public blowback from that, however I do believe this is a big test for the Trump administration in the handling of this. But, at the same time, we need to really cut down on these kind of leaks from happening."

