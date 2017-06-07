What is Pluribus International Corporation?

Reality Leigh Winner is the 25-year-old who worked as a contractor for Pluribus International Corporation. There are 22 locations and Augusta is one of them on Fort Gordon according to the website.

She had been working at Pluribus International Corporation in Augusta for about four months and had top secret security clearance.

When we visited their website appeared to be down, and when we called corporate no one picked up.

What we do know is Pluribus is a security system supplier headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the corporation was founded in 2014 and specializes in high quality, analytical, operational engineering and program management support to the U-S government. Clientele varies from federal defense agencies, to security, military and intelligence agencies.

It's unclear what Winner was doing on a day to day basis but the company makes $100 million in annual revenue.

According to the FBI, the document Winner allegedly leaked was dated May 5th and classified as top secret. Four days later, Winner printed it. An audit showed that just six people printed the document, including Winner, and that her work computer showed she emailed the news organization The Intercept. Federal documents say when agents showed up at her home, Winner admitted taking the report to her home and mailing it to the Intercept. She is charged with violating the Espionage Act.



