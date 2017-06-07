Salvation Army Needs Pillows and Pillowcases

The Salvation Army's Homeless Shelter is in need of pillows and pillowcases. They say it's for their Men's Shelter and Women and Children's Shelter.

130 men, women, and children stay in their shelter daily. For the week, that's 910 times a pillow is being used and the same amount of pillowcases need to be washed as well. The Salvation Army says their supply is low and buying new ones on their budget is tough.

You can drop off donations at the Center of Hope, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m- 4 pm. That's at 1384 Greene Street in Augusta. Donations will also be accepted at the Kroc Center at 1833 Broad Street in Augusta. If you have any questions, you can call (706) 826-7933.

