Salvation Army Needs Pillows and Pillowcases

The entrance to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown is blocked. This is a temporary shut down of the entrance.
Neighbors are speaking out to one of their own being accused of leaking a classified report to "The Intecept" -- an online news outlet. On Saturday, June 3rd, neighbors say Investigators searched Winner's home.
Reality Leigh Winner is the 25-year-old who worked as a contractor for Pluribus International Corporation. There are 22 locations and Augusta is one of them on Fort Gordon according to the website.
The Salvation Army's Homeless Shelter needs pillows and pillowcases. They say it's for their Men's Shelter and Women and Children's Shelter.
The Tony Awards is spotlighting a Richmond County School teacher. Betty Walpert, a theater teacher, at Davidson Fine Arts was named a 2017 Excellence in Education Award Honorable Mention.
