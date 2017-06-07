UPDATE: Wrightsboro Rd reopens after down traffic lights block VA entrance

UPDATE: Wrightsboro Road is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY: The entrance to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown is blocked.

This is a temporary shut down of the entrance. It is due to power lines and traffic lights being in the roadway. Traffic is blocked both ways near that intersection on Wrightsboro Rd. If you plan to travel to the VA today, you should use the Maryland Avenue entrance or come from Whitney Street.

There is no word on what caused these power lines to go down, but the hospital hopes to have the front entrance reopened by 1 p.m. today or sooner.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.