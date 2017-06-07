TRAFFIC ALERT: Entrance to VA blocked

The entrance to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center Uptown is blocked. This is a temporary shut down of the entrance.More >>
Neighbors are speaking out to one of their own being accused of leaking a classified report to "The Intecept" -- an online news outlet. On Saturday, June 3rd, neighbors say Investigators searched Winner's home. That's also the day police arrested her. Neighbors say she didn't stick out in a negative way. She moved to Augusta in early 2017, but one neighbor describes this weekend of June 3rd as Pandemonium. "I got right here and there ...
The Tony Awards is spotlighting a Richmond County School teacher. Betty Walpert, a theater teacher, at Davidson Fine Arts was named a 2017 Excellence in Education Award Honorable Mention.
JAY HARMON/Director of cross fit. "She is very standoffish-- all to herself. She'll talk but she is one of those people. It took three weeks before I really even said a word to her and I'd known her for a while."
Reality Winner, the federal contractor arrested on suspicion of leaking a classified intelligence report, lives right here in Augusta in a house on Battle Row. FOX 54 spoke with her parents, who seem understandably upset.
