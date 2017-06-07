Neighbors react to federal contractor accused of leaking classif - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Neighbors react to federal contractor accused of leaking classified information

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Neighbors are speaking out to one of their own being accused of leaking a classified report to "The Intercept" -- an online news outlet. 

On Saturday, June 3rd, neighbors say Investigators searched Winner's home. That's also the day police arrested her. 

Neighbors say she didn't stick out in a negative way. She moved to Augusta in early 2017, but one neighbor describes this weekend of June 3rd as Pandemonium. 

"I got right here and there was just a bunch of police officers and detectives all over the place. They were on both sides of the street in the yard and folks were all over the place," says Antwon Bell, a neighbor down the street.

He had his assumptions on why law enforcement took hours raiding the home of one of his neighbors. "I thought it was a meth lab or something like that but I didn't know until Tuesday."

25-year-old Reality Winner is being held in Lincoln County Jail. If convicted, the crime could put her in a federal prison for 10 years. 

Bell says he's shocked. "I rarely saw anything out of the ordinary from her. I used to pass by and see her going in and out of her home. I never saw her doing anything out of the ordinary." But after witnessing this, he says nothing will surprise him. "With everything else going on in the world, you have to expect the unexpected." 

Winner will be in court June 8th for her bond hearing. FOX 54 will be there to update you with the latest information.

