A Richmond County School teacher receives award sponsored by the Tony Awards

The Tony Awards is spotlighting a Richmond County School teacher.

Betty Walpert, a theater teacher, at Davidson Fine Arts was named a 2017 Excellence in Education Award Honorable Mention. The award recognizes teachers who have demonstrated a positive impact on the lives of students. "Just to get this nomination in the first place was so heartwarming and wonderful i just cant explain it.", says Walpert.

Only 20 teachers in the country earned the award.

