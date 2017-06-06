A Richmond County School teacher receives award sponsored by the - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

A Richmond County School teacher receives award sponsored by the Tony Awards

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
A Richmond County School teacher receives award sponsored by the Tony Awards
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Tony Awards is spotlighting a Richmond County School teacher.

Betty Walpert, a theater teacher, at Davidson Fine Arts was named a 2017 Excellence in Education Award Honorable Mention. The award recognizes teachers who have demonstrated a positive impact on the lives of students.  "Just to get this nomination in the first place was so heartwarming and wonderful i just cant explain it.", says Walpert.

Only 20 teachers in the country earned the award.

