Parents of federal contractor accused of leaking a classified report speak out

Fox 54 is learning more tonight about the federal contractor accused of leaking a classified report to "The Intercept" -- an online news outlet.

Right now, Reality Winner is in jail and we are getting a better idea of just who "Reality Winner" is.



"She is very standoffish-- all to herself. She'll talk but she is one of those people. It took three weeks before I said a word to her and I'd known her for a while.", says, Jay Harmon, who is the director of her gym.

Winner worked out often at Epic Ultimate Results. Harmon says she seemed like a nice person and doesn't believe she would do something like this. And a similar reaction came from someone who knows Winner well -- her stepfather, Gary Davis.



"She is a good kid. She is a good girl.", says Davis. Winner's parents are hoping to make sure that she is safe and is not being mistreated. "I just want to make sure she is treated fairly. And that she is given all her rights." On Facebook, Winner posted about climate change, and she was openly critical of President Donald Trump. And now, there has been a lot of talk about what type of person Winner is. "The side of Reality that we know and love is not being portrayed.", says Davis.

Winner's mother, Billie Winner-Davis, says that Winner moved to Georgia after completing six years in the Air Force. And that she was a girl who always believed in doing what is right.

