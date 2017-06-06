Original Gangsters of Comedy coming to James Brown Arena

The Original Gangsters of Comedy are coming to the James Brown Arena.

Hope Flood (Baby Boy) , Don ” DC” Curry (Next Friday; Grace Under Fire) , J Anthony Brown (The Tom Joyner Morning Show; The Ricky Smiley Show; The Steve Harvey Morning Show) and George Wallace- Mr. Las Vegas (The Wash; Think Like A Man, Too; Batman Forever) will take to the stage for a night of laughs on Saturday, July 29. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the James Brown Arena box office, online at georgialinatix.com, or by calling 877-428-4849.

