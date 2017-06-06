UPDATE: Augusta Commission accepts Environmental Services Direct - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Augusta Commission accepts Environmental Services Director's resignation

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Environmental Services Director Mark Johnson resigned from his position Monday.

The Augusta Commission agreed to accept Johnson's resignation Tuesday. He requested six months of severance pay. The Commission agreed to pay him three months.

