Summer Pests and how to Prevent them

Reality Winner, the federal contractor arrested on suspicion of leaking a classified intelligence report, lives right here in Augusta in a house on Battle Row. FOX 54 spoke with her parents, who seem understandably upset.More >>
Reality Winner, the federal contractor arrested on suspicion of leaking a classified intelligence report, lives right here in Augusta in a house on Battle Row. FOX 54 spoke with her parents, who seem understandably upset.More >>
We aren't the only ones who want to enjoy the summer weather. Countless creepy crawlies are going to be showing off their multiple legs soon. Sometimes they do get in your house, and depending on the bug, they can cause some damage.More >>
We aren't the only ones who want to enjoy the summer weather. Countless creepy crawlies are going to be showing off their multiple legs soon. Sometimes they do get in your house, and depending on the bug, they can cause some damage.More >>
Negotiations into continuing construction at Plant Vogtle are extended to Friday, June 9 until 5pm.More >>
Negotiations into continuing construction at Plant Vogtle are extended to Friday, June 9 until 5pm.More >>
The man found floating in the Savannah River on Saturday has been identified. On June 3 at around 11:00 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner responded to the 5th Street Marina for reports of a body floating in the river.More >>
The man found floating in the Savannah River on Saturday has been identified. On June 3 at around 11:00 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner responded to the 5th Street Marina for reports of a body floating in the river.More >>
A city wide prayer vigil for the missing Augusta teen will be held on June 9. The New Destiny Ministries and WEZO The Blaze will host a prayer vigil for LaTania Carwell at the Josey High School at 7pm.More >>
A city wide prayer vigil for the missing Augusta teen will be held on June 9. The New Destiny Ministries and WEZO The Blaze will host a prayer vigil for LaTania Carwell at the Josey High School at 7pm.More >>