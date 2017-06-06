Summer Pests and how to Prevent them

We aren't the only ones who want to enjoy the summer weather. Countless creepy crawlies are going to be showing off their multiple legs soon.

Sometimes they do get in your house, and depending on the bug, they can cause some damage. According to Gary Knuth with Arrow Exterminators in Evans, the main perpetrators are stink bugs, kudzu bugs, and carpenter bees. These pests are fairly new to the area, and because of this, they are named invasive pests with no natural predators. They’ve only been in the CSRA for eight years.

Research has been conducted at the University of Georgia using a biological control of a parasitoid wasp that attacks the eggs and larvae of these insects, potentially giving agricultural workers and farmers a fighting chance at controlling this new invasive pest. These insects pose a substantial risk to farmers, as they tend to destroy the crops grown here in Georgia and South Carolina.

For homeowners, carpenter bees can eat away at the wood of your home. Homeowners can prevent these pests from entering their home through regular inspections and structural proofing: caulking, sealing holes in the home, screening windows, etc.

By using structural proofing in the home, homeowners can help prevent pest entry, reducing the need to apply any materials to control them.

