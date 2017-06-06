Plant Vogtle interim assessment agreement extended - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Plant Vogtle interim assessment agreement extended

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Negotiations will continue until Friday, June 9. (WFXG).

Negotiations into continuing construction at Plant Vogtle are extended to Friday, June 9 until 5pm.

Georgia Power is working to complete new cost-to-complete and time-to-complete schedule analyses.
Georgia Power owns a majority stake in the nuclear plant, and is working with co-owners at Oglethorpe Power, MEAG Power, and Dalton Utilities in an effort to resolve any potential hurdles in continuing work.

