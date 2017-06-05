Stepfather of missing teen denied bond

Leon Tripp, stepfather of missing teen Latania Carwell, was denied bond Monday, June 5.

District Attorney Natalie Paine said during court that based on phone records, they believe Latania hasn't been in contact with anything since April 17. Paine says the DA's office believes she didn't leave Augusta under her own free will and that something bad may have happened to her.

Tripp was silent during his appearance.

