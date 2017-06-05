Disney on Ice presents Dream Big at the James Brown Arena

Disney on Ice is coming to James Brown Arena at the end of this Summer.

This year's show, Dream Big, starts Sept. 21 and runs through Sept. 24. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $15. They can be purchased at the James Brown Arena box office, online at georgialinatix.com or by calling 877-428-4849.

Showtimes are:

Sept. 21, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 23, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.

Sept. 24, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

From the press release:

Through enchanted pixie-dust, Tinker Bell takes audiences on a journey of beloved Disney tales. Make a splash with the fearless dreamer Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves. Watch Rapunzel, Cinderella and Belle as they learn about the power to make their own magic. Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf from Disney’s Frozen as they learn that true love is the greatest magic of all. Be there to discover a whole new world with the daring Jasmine, and join Snow White, Aurora and Tiana as they remind you that strength and kindness go hand-in-hand. High-flying jumps, daring acrobatics, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget!

