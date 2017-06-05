Businesses along Central Ave. working together in light of road delays

For more than two weeks now, homeowners and businesses have been looking forward to the intersection of Central Avenue opening. You might remember that hole nearly swallowed a garbage truck and forced that intersection to close.

The construction for the sinkhole on Central Avenue has really hurt business in the area. That situation going from bad to worse with the recent announcement that more work needs to be done. some say that news is an even a tougher pill to swallow.

"Pretty rough, we've lost sales and we haven't been able to be open because of all the road work." Stephanie Lovell, owner of Unique Antiques says the road closure for the repairs has hit her business the hardest. What used to be $10,000 days have turned into only several hundred. Her store is right at the intersection where the roads are closed, so she believes customers think she's not open because no one can get through.

Laura Moody, the owner of Midtown Market, opened right across from the antique store because she thought the area was booming and it would ultimately help drive customers to her store. "My feeling is business breeds business and the more you have, the more you get."

This weekend, both owners are taking matters into their own hands. They'll be selling their items in a rented space at the end of the street.

"We're all trying to help each other out and it really made me feel good and made me feel like I was wanted in this area," says Stephanie Lovell. But despite coming together for a short period, both say they're looking forward to when the repairs are finished and they can get their businesses back to normal. "I know they're rushing and I understand all of that but it's still not helping me pay my bills."

The Director of Engineering says by the end of this week, he expects the intersection to open back up again.

