Water main repair on Powderhouse Rd. will slow traffic

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

Starting at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, crews will be working to repair a water main near the intersection of Powderhouse and Woodwardia Glen in Aiken. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic. The repairs are expected to take about eight hours.

If you are taking Powderhouse Road during these times, lower your speed and be cautious of crews. Plan for extra time in your commute.

