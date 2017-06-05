Body found in Savannah River identified

The man found floating in the Savannah River on Saturday has been identified.

On June 3 at around 11:00 a.m., Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Richmond County Coroner responded to the 5th Street Marina for reports of a body floating in the river. An autopsy was performed and the body has been identified as Charles Williams. The cause of death is listed as drowning.

