ADPS searching for Paces Run murder suspect

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a murder suspect. Nineteen-year-old Tobias Patterson Thomas of Aiken is wanted for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

At around 8:02 p.m. on Friday, May 26, ADPS officers responded to the Paces Run apartment complex for reports of shots fired and an individual lying in the road. When they arrived, officers found Kaliel Bey suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and neck area. He later died from his injuries at Augusta University Medical Center. Investigators determined Thomas was responsible for the shooting.

Public Safety is being assisted in this investigation by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the ATF RAGE Task Force.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.