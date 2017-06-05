Subject wanted for questioning in Harrison Rd. burglary - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Subject wanted for questioning in Harrison Rd. burglary

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tiekesha McNair (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Tiekesha McNair (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary on Harrison Road.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tiekesha McNair is 5-foot one-inch and around 140 lbs. If you have any information on McNair's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ferguson or any Property Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

