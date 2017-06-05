Victim in Hwy 125 crash identified

The victim in a crash on Hwy 125 has been identified.

The crash happened on June 2nd near Savannah River Site. The victim, 58-year-old William Edward Holland of Allendale, SC was traveling south when he veered off the road and lost control of his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the car.

Barnwell County Coroners Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating this death and a toxicology test will be performed.

