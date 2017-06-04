UPDATE: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in Huber Clay robbery - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in Huber Clay robbery

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
6-4 Huber Clay Armed Robbery vogfx.jpg 6-4 Huber Clay Armed Robbery vogfx.jpg

UPDATE: One of the men arrested in connection with the dead of Robert Hightower on Huber Clay Road has been released.

Investigators determined that Brendon Barton was not involved in the crime. He has been released from the Aiken County Detention Center. Investigators are still searching for Marcus Turner.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the third suspect involved in the the Huber Clay robbery that left one man dead.

The incident happened on March 29 when suspects Marcus Turner, David Jacobs Jr., and Brendon Barton allegedly robbed a cab driver near Huber Clay Road in Warrenville. The victim, 70-year-old Robert Hightower, died on May 19th at an area hospital. An investigation thereafter resulted in his death being ruled a homicide.

Jacobs and Barton are both behind bars facing murder and armed robbery charges. Police are still looking for Turner. If you see him, call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stepfather of missing teen denied bond

    Stepfather of missing teen denied bond

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:18:37 GMT
    Leon Lamar Tripp (source: DeKalb County Jail)Leon Lamar Tripp (source: DeKalb County Jail)
    Leon Tripp, stepfather of missing teen Latania Carwell, was denied bond Monday, June 5. District Attorney Natalie Paine said during court that based on phone records, they believe Latania hasn't been in contact with anything since April 17. Paine says the DA's office believes she didn't leave Augusta under her own free will and that something bad may have happened to her. Tripp was silent during his appearance. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. More >>
    Leon Tripp, stepfather of missing teen Latania Carwell, was denied bond Monday, June 5. District Attorney Natalie Paine said during court that based on phone records, they believe Latania hasn't been in contact with anything since April 17. Paine says the DA's office believes she didn't leave Augusta under her own free will and that something bad may have happened to her. Tripp was silent during his appearance. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Businesses along Central Ave. working together in light of road delays

    Businesses along Central Ave. working together in light of road delays

    Monday, June 5 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-06-06 02:07:09 GMT

    The construction for the sinkhole on Central Avenue has really hurt business in the area. That situation going from bad to worse with the recent announcement that more work needs to be done. some say that news is an even a tougher pill to swallow.

    More >>

    The construction for the sinkhole on Central Avenue has really hurt business in the area. That situation going from bad to worse with the recent announcement that more work needs to be done. some say that news is an even a tougher pill to swallow.

    More >>

  • Water main repair on Powderhouse Rd. will slow traffic

    Water main repair on Powderhouse Rd. will slow traffic

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-06-06 01:07:46 GMT
    3-car accident at 520W and Wrightsboro Rd.; Source: WFXG3-car accident at 520W and Wrightsboro Rd.; Source: WFXG

    Starting at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, crews will be working to repair a water main near the intersection of Powderhouse and Woodwardia Glen in Aiken. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.

    More >>

    Starting at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, crews will be working to repair a water main near the intersection of Powderhouse and Woodwardia Glen in Aiken. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly