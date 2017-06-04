UPDATE: 1 arrested, 1 wanted in Huber Clay robbery

UPDATE: One of the men arrested in connection with the dead of Robert Hightower on Huber Clay Road has been released.

Investigators determined that Brendon Barton was not involved in the crime. He has been released from the Aiken County Detention Center. Investigators are still searching for Marcus Turner.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the third suspect involved in the the Huber Clay robbery that left one man dead.

The incident happened on March 29 when suspects Marcus Turner, David Jacobs Jr., and Brendon Barton allegedly robbed a cab driver near Huber Clay Road in Warrenville. The victim, 70-year-old Robert Hightower, died on May 19th at an area hospital. An investigation thereafter resulted in his death being ruled a homicide.

Jacobs and Barton are both behind bars facing murder and armed robbery charges. Police are still looking for Turner. If you see him, call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.