2 arrested, 1 wanted in Huber Clay robbery

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested another suspect in the Huber Clay Road armed robbery. Brendon Barton was arrested on June 3 at the Days Inn in Aiken.



On March 29, Marcus Turner, David Jacobs Jr., and Brendon Barton robbed a cab driver near Huber Clay Road in Warrenville. The driver, 70-year-old Robert Hightower, died from his injuries.

Jacobs and Barton are both behind bars facing murder and armed robbery charges. Police are still looking for Turner. If you see him call the Aiken County Sheriff's Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

