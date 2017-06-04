A city wide prayer vigil to be held for the missing Augusta teen - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

A city wide prayer vigil to be held for the missing Augusta teen

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A city wide prayer vigil for the missing Augusta teen will be held on June 9. The New Destiny Ministries and WEZO The Blaze will host a prayer vigil for LaTania Carwell at the Josey High School at 7 p.m. 

Carwell has been missing for over a month. Her stepfather Leon Tripp was arrested for kidnapping. Carwell's mother, Tanya Tripp, is also behind bars with her mother for interfering with the apprehension of a criminal.
 

Organizers are asking for the community to come together to pray for Carwells safety and return.

