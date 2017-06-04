A city wide prayer vigil to be held for the missing Augusta teen

The Aiken County Sheriffs office arrested another suspect in the Huber Clay Road armed robbery. Brendon Barton was arrested on June 3 at the Days Inn in Aiken.More >>
A city wide prayer vigil for the missing Augusta teen will be held on June 9. The New Destiny Ministries and WEZO The Blaze will host a prayer vigil for LaTania Carwell at the Josey High School at 7pm.
Tensions are heightened around the world after the recent terror attack. That includes right here in the CSRA. Some residents in Augusta say these attacks are wake up calls for everyone in the world to stay alert.
Crawfish, shrimp, and cajun foods was on the menu for a lot of people, as they went out to enjoy the Annual Mudbugabeux-N-Brew festival at the Augusta Common.
A big crowd out came to celebrate the grand opening at the Aiken County Recreation Center. In October the park introduced the remodeling of the pool and play ground.
