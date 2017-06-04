Locals react to the terror attacks in England

Tensions are heightened around the world after the recent terror attack. That includes right here in the CSRA. Some residents in Augusta say these attacks are wake up calls for everyone in the world to stay alert.

Blanche Hood ,who is an Augusta native, thinks about the possibilities of an attack in America. She says it can not force her to live in fear. "If we live in fear then we give them the power over us. And I'm not going to do that. No one is going to take my power away from me." Hood has friends in England and is concerned for them but also for her family right here in Georgia. "We're worried for everyone because those attacks can happen anywhere."



The London Bridge attack comes only two weeks after the bomb attack in Manchester at a Ariana Grande concert that killed twenty-two people. "How traumatizing is it for those little girls. They go to see their favorite singer and this happens.", says Hood.



Another native Anthony Allen says the community needs to know that no one is exempt from these attacks. He thinks the best way to protect ourselves is to remain vigilant at all times. "I am a army brat so I have to learn how to have personal awareness bout what is going on in my personal space and in the world."



Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.