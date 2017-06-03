The Annual Mudbugabeux-N-Brew brings a big crowd to the Augusta Common.

Crawfish, shrimp, and cajun foods was on the menu for a lot of people, as they went out to enjoy the Annual Mudbugabeux-N-Brew festival at the Augusta Common.



People were able to enjoy craft beer, performances from local bands, and a craw fish eating contest. But organizers say a lot of people came out to see country duo LOCASH. "I think we sold up to 1,000 tickets in advance and more people are going to coming. It is going to be great.", says organizer, Bryan Axelson.

Free t-shirts were given to the first 1,000 visitors that came through the ticket line.