The Annual Mudbugabeux-N-Brew brings a big crowd to the Augusta Common.

Crawfish, shrimp, and cajun foods was on the menu for a lot of people, as they went out to enjoy the Annual Mudbugabeux-N-Brew festival at the Augusta Common.More >>
A big crowd out came to celebrate the grand opening at the Aiken County Recreation Center. In October the park introduced the remodeling of the pool and play ground.More >>
According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously.More >>
A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.More >>
