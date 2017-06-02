Waynesboro starts Gun Violence Awareness Month

Communities across the nation are calling for an end to gun violence. Waynesboro is using the month of June to spread the message in a gun violence campaign aimed at encouraging everyone to put the guns down.

As the sea of orange filled city hall, everyone there has been affected by gun violence in some way. But it's not just the grief bringing these folks together in Waynesboro, but the eye-opening statistics

"Everyday 91 Americans are killed by gun violence and the lives of countless others are injured. Americans are 25 times more likely to be murdered than people in other developed countries," says Mayor Greg Carswell.

And for one mother, her son unfortunately was a part of those numbers. On November 21st 2010 her life changed forever.

"He was coming home from a party and then a fight broke out and he was a victim of a stray bullet," says Tangerla Lakes.

She smiles as she remembers her 14-year-old son John Preston. Memories that won't fade away anytime soon. "It's hard some days are better than others. Some days are worse than others, it's something you'll never get over."

That's why she, her family and 4 other kids are advocating for people to put then guns down. She hopes June 2nd won't be a day taken for granted, but a day that sets change. "I hope it helps save more lives and get guns off the streets like it should, I really do hope that."

