UPDATE: Driver charged in accident that injured 6 children

UPDATE: Driver charged in accident that injured 6 children

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tara Christine McConnell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Tara Christine McConnell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia) Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia)
Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia)
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The driver of the Honda Accord, now identified as forty-six-year-old Tara Christine McConnell, has been charged in the accident that injured six children Friday. According to the sheriff's office, McConnell had a blood alcohol level of .451, nearly six times the legal limit.

McConnell is facing multiple charges: failure to yield while turning left, reckless driving, driving under the influence, six counts of DUI child endangerment, six charges of child restraint requirements, and six charges of serious injury by vehicle.

Her bond has been set at $48,200.

ORIGINAL STORY: Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Road at North Belair Road.

The call came in at 3:22 p.m. According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously. Six of those injured are children between the ages of six and eleven.

Investigators say the driver of the Accord is at fault and charges are pending.

