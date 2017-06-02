UPDATE: 6 children, 1 adult injured in Columbia Rd crash

According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously.More >>
According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously.More >>
A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.More >>
A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.More >>
On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams.More >>
On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams.More >>
It's National Donut Day! If you're looking to celebrate today, here are the specials to catch!More >>
It's National Donut Day! If you're looking to celebrate today, here are the specials to catch!More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are searching for a suspect described as being an older man, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are searching for a suspect described as being an older man, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.More >>