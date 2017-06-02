UPDATE: 6 children, 1 adult injured in Columbia Rd crash - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 6 children, 1 adult injured in Columbia Rd crash

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia) Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia)
Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia) Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia)
MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) -

Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Road at North Belair Road.

The call came in at 3:22 p.m. According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously. Six of those injured are children between the ages of six and eleven.

Investigators say the driver of the Accord is at fault and charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: 6 children, 1 adult injured in Columbia Rd crash

    UPDATE: 6 children, 1 adult injured in Columbia Rd crash

    Friday, June 2 2017 4:57 PM EDT2017-06-02 20:57:37 GMT
    Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia)Accident on Columbia Rd. 6/2/17 (source: Facebook / Edelmira Garcia)

    According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously.

    More >>

    According to officials at the scene, a Honda Accord with seven people inside was attempting to turn left into a Circle K on Columbia Road. The driver of the Accord failed to yield and the car was struck by a Dodge Ram. All of the people inside the Accord were injured, some seriously.

    More >>

  • Central Ave. set to reopen Monday as crews finish sinkhole repairs

    Central Ave. set to reopen Monday as crews finish sinkhole repairs

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:49:05 GMT
    Garbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXGGarbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG

    A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.

    More >>

    A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.

    More >>

  • McDuffie Co. Surveillance Officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of probationer

    McDuffie Co. Surveillance Officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of probationer

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:20:38 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams.

    More >>

    On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly