UPDATE: Road closures expanded for Central Ave. sinkhole repairs - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Road closures expanded for Central Ave. sinkhole repairs

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Garbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG Garbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The area of Central Avenue blocked off for sinkhole repairs is being expanded.

In a notification sent out Friday afternoon, the City of Augusta announced that the closure on Central Avenue at Meigs Street is being expanded to Megs Street at Kings Way. The City says this is to facilitate more repairs that need to be made.

A new detour has been put in place.

UPDATE: Augusta City officials have decided to keep the intersection of Central Avenue and Meigs Street closed to make additional repairs. They have not announced when the intersection will re-open.

A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.

City officials say that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, workers will begin removing concrete barriers Monday and the road should be reopened by Monday evening.

Jim Beasley with the City of Augusta says the City would like to thank the public for their patience as crews have worked to complete repairs.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Road closures expanded for Central Ave. sinkhole repairs

    UPDATE: Road closures expanded for Central Ave. sinkhole repairs

    Friday, June 9 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-06-09 17:38:18 GMT
    Garbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXGGarbage truck stuck in sinkhole on Central Ave.; Source: WFXG

    In a notification sent out Friday afternoon, the City of Augusta announced that the closure on Central Avenue at Meigs Street is being expanded to Megs Street at Kings Way. The City says this is to facilitate more repairs that need to be made.

    More >>

    In a notification sent out Friday afternoon, the City of Augusta announced that the closure on Central Avenue at Meigs Street is being expanded to Megs Street at Kings Way. The City says this is to facilitate more repairs that need to be made.

    More >>

  • Weekend Blitz 6/5/17-6/11/17

    Weekend Blitz 6/5/17-6/11/17

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:59 AM EDT2017-06-09 13:59:45 GMT

    Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for Weekend Blitz for  6/5/17-6/11/17:

    More >>

    Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for Weekend Blitz for  6/5/17-6/11/17:

    More >>

  • $2.7 million grant in Columbia County will pay students who pass AP exams

    $2.7 million grant in Columbia County will pay students who pass AP exams

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:59 PM EDT2017-06-08 17:59:06 GMT

    The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it’s not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area. 

    More >>

    The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it’s not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly