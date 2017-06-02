UPDATE: Road closures expanded for Central Ave. sinkhole repairs

In a notification sent out Friday afternoon, the City of Augusta announced that the closure on Central Avenue at Meigs Street is being expanded to Megs Street at Kings Way. The City says this is to facilitate more repairs that need to be made.More >>
Alissa Holmes has the Weekend Blitz for Weekend Blitz for 6/5/17-6/11/17:
The National Math and Science Initiative also known as NMSI awards grants to 34 states across the U.S. But it's not just any grant, it pays students and teachers for getting passing scores on their AP exams. Dr. Jeff Carney the Associate Superintendent of Columbia County says this $2.7 million AP grant is huge for their area.
25-year-old Reality Winner is accused of printing a classified document and mailing it to online media outlet "The Intercept" in May. She had access to the report through her work as a defense contractor at Pluribus International Corporation. According to federal court documents, Winner admitted to the allegations when investigators arrived at her home on Battle Row in Augusta on Saturday, June 3. Winner's attorney maintains she is not a flight risk. Her mother a...
