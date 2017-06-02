UPDATE: Road closures expanded for Central Ave. sinkhole repairs

UPDATE: The area of Central Avenue blocked off for sinkhole repairs is being expanded.

In a notification sent out Friday afternoon, the City of Augusta announced that the closure on Central Avenue at Meigs Street is being expanded to Megs Street at Kings Way. The City says this is to facilitate more repairs that need to be made.

A new detour has been put in place.

UPDATE: Augusta City officials have decided to keep the intersection of Central Avenue and Meigs Street closed to make additional repairs. They have not announced when the intersection will re-open.

A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.

City officials say that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, workers will begin removing concrete barriers Monday and the road should be reopened by Monday evening.

Jim Beasley with the City of Augusta says the City would like to thank the public for their patience as crews have worked to complete repairs.

