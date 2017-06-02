Central Ave. set to reopen Monday as crews finish sinkhole repairs

A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.More >>
A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.More >>
On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams.More >>
On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams.More >>
It's National Donut Day! If you're looking to celebrate today, here are the specials to catch!More >>
It's National Donut Day! If you're looking to celebrate today, here are the specials to catch!More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are searching for a suspect described as being an older man, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man. Authorities are searching for a suspect described as being an older man, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes.More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.More >>
Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.More >>