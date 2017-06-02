Central Ave. set to reopen Monday as crews finish sinkhole repairs

A portion of Central Avenue at Meigs Street has been closed off for over one week after as sinkhole opened at the intersection, swallowing a Richmond County waste disposal truck. Now, County officials say there is a finish line in sight for finishing the repairs.

City officials say that, barring any unforeseen circumstances, workers will begin removing concrete barriers Monday and the road should be reopened by Monday evening.

Jim Beasley with the City of Augusta says the City would like to thank the public for their patience as crews have worked to complete repairs.

