McDuffie Co. Surveillance Officer arrested for alleged sexual assault of probationer

A surveillance officer in McDuffie County has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting one of his probationers.

On Tuesday, Jan 17, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision requested the GBI to assist with a sexual assault investigation involving forty-four-year-old Surveillance Officer Melvin Eugene Williams. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Williams had sexual contact with one of his probationers. An arrest warrant for Sexual Assault by a Person with Supervisory or Disciplinary Authority was issued for Williams on May 30. He turned himself in the next day.

Williams is being held at the McDuffie County Detention Center.?

