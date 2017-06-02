URGENT: Shepeard Community Blood Center needs donations

Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.More >>
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.More >>
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's reasoning on why the US should pull out of the Paris climate accord has more than one hole.More >>
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.More >>
The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O negative blood, but the universal donor blood type is hard to come by. “It’s only 9% of the population and those people don’t always necessarily give.More >>
Southwest Georgia health officials are urging people to get their flu shots now as flu season approaches.More >>
The Zika virus has been in the news a lot lately and doctors say pregnant women should be aware of their risks.More >>
The macadamia nuts were sold in Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores.More >>
Medical experts and researchers warn that those having fun in the sun may be more vulnerable to ticks than ever before because of the unusually warm winter in much of the United States.More >>
Police are still investigating a fatal shooting that happened at Pace's Run Apartments on May 28.More >>
Doctors at Augusta University are determined to keep pregnant women and new moms from dying across Georgia. The state currently has one the highest maternal mortality rates in the nation.More >>
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.More >>
