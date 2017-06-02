URGENT: Shepeard Community Blood Center needs donations

The Shepeard Community Blood Center is in urgent need of O negative blood, but the universal donor blood type is hard to come by.

“It’s only 9% of the population and those people don’t always necessarily give. That’s why we kind of see those O negative urgent statuses often than other types,” explained Suzanne Fanning the Center’s Communications Manager.

Everyone O negative is asked to donate now as they’re down to only a 3 -day supply. The fact that school blood drives are on hold for the summer isn’t helping.

“We’re not able to depend on those schools and those students to necessarily go there and pick up easily 50-150 units of blood,” Fanning said.

Also in urgent need is platelets donations which can come from any blood type. These donations primarily go to help cancer patients.

Fanning explained, “When people are going through chemotherapy treatments, it just kind of inhibits their platelet function. Their flatlets don’t function like they should.”

Platelets donations only have a shelf life of 5 days, so the more donations that come in the better. All donations stay local and help people in CSRA.

At the end of the month, the blood center will also start offering movie tickets and shark week themed items.

