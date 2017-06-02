Donut deals on National Donut Day! - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Donut deals on National Donut Day!

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Where to find donut deals today!; Source: WFXG Where to find donut deals today!; Source: WFXG
CSRA (WFXG) -

It's National Donut Day!

If you're looking to celebrate today, here are some specials to catch!

KRISPY KREME

One free donut, any donut!

DUNKIN DONUTS

One free donut with the purchase of a beverage!

KIM'S DONUTS

One free glaze and half off on apple fritters all day!

Enjoy!!

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly