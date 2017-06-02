Columbia County man wanted for felony shoplifting

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a wanted man.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as being an older man, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. On May 25th at 5:40 p.m., he is accused of entering a business, going to the household section, and placing several boxed items and a vacuum into a cart. Without paying for the items, he left the store at 6:34 p.m., put the items in a white SUV(possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe) and fled the scene.

Anyone that may have information on the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.