2 injured in shooting on Kershaw St. NE in Aiken

The Aiken Department of Public is investigating a shooting in Aiken.

According to investigators on the scene, a call came in at around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting on the 100 block of Kershaw Street NE. When they arrived, officers found one victim that had been shot. The victim was treated at the scene then sent to an area hospital for treatment.

Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that a second shooting victim had been driven to a local hospital.

The investigation is still in its early stages. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.