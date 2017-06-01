Edgefield Co. 911 outage resolved

UPDATE: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has announced that the 911 outage affecting 803-275-XXX numbers in Edgefield County has been resolved.

A 911 outage on AT&T is affecting residents of Edgefield County.

Residents with 803-275-XXXX phone numbers are currently unable to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office via 911. Most of these numbers are landlines in the Trenton and Johnson area, but the outage is also affecting cell phones with the same prefix.

If you have one of these phone numbers and need to contact the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, please use an alternate landline or call one of the following non-emergency numbers:

1-800-922-9709

1-800-922-3211

1-803-648-6811

These phone numbers go directly to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center. When the sheriff's office notifies us that the outage has been fixed, we will update this story. If you have any questions in reference to the outage you will need to contact your phone company.

