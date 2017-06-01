Woman wanted for shoplifting at Grovetown Walmart 3 times

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying a woman wanted for reportedly shoplifting at the Grovetown Walmart three times.

On May 3 at around 4:36 p.m., the woman pictured in this article was seen placing multiple items into her cart, including power drills, toys, clothing and other household goods. She was wearing a blue hat and black tank top and had a toddler in her cart. She reportedly left the store at around 5:16 p.m. without attempting to pay for any of the items. Loss prevention attempted to stop her but did not pursue beyond the store. The suspect placed the stolen items into an unknown vehicle parked near the store's garden center.

Investigators say the same woman, now wearing a UGA hat and red and white floral dress, reentered the Walmart just ten minutes later. She had the same toddler with her. The suspect reportedly filled her cart once again and left the store at around 5:50 p.m. Walmart loss prevention says she stole approximately $800 worth of merchandise.

The same woman reportedly came back to the Grovetown Walmart on May 5 at around 6:03 p.m. and attempted to leave without paying for the approximately $300 worth of groceries and other items in her cart. She was stopped by an employee and stayed for a moment in customer service before leaving the store.

If you have any information about this case or can identify this woman, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

