Summer Beach Blast returns to Evans

Evans Towne Center Park will transform into Margaritaville for Columbia County's annual Summer Beach Blast concert on Saturday, June 3rd.

There will be live musical performances with a tribute to Kenny Chesney and A1A, an original Jimmy Buffet Tribute show.

Concert goers can expect to see tropical drinks and food as well as a sandy shore.

The event will be held at the Lady A Amphitheater in Evans.

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.