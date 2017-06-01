Suspect wanted for stealing golf cart from Augusta Christian School

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a golf cart from a Martinez school.

The suspect pictured in this article reportedly stole a white Club Car electric golf cart and battery charger from Augusta Christian School on Baston Road in Martinez. The theft happened Wednesday, May 31 at around 12:44 a.m.

If you are able to identify this suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

