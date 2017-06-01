BREAKING NEWS: Aiken man arrested for homicide by child abuse

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a child's death.

The incident happened on March 31st just before 10:30 p.m. when deputies responded to the 500 block of Samuels St. in North Augusta. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies saw the suspect, 26-year-old Trevonta Randell Langford, holding an unresponsive child. According to police reports, he said that the child had been suffering a fever and stopped breathing. Langford also stated that he tried to apply CPR, but was unsuccessful. The child was taken to an area hospital by Aiken County EMS.

Langford, who is the child's father, admitted that he was the caregiver at the time of the incident. On May 13th, investigators learned that the child had died and from an investigation, it was determined that child's death stemmed from injuries due to physical abuse. Langford was arrested at his home on Plank Rd. and charged with 'homicide by child abuse'. He was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

This is still an ongoing investigation and we will update you as information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.