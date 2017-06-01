BREAKING NEWS: Aiken man arrested for homicide by child abuse

The suspect pictured in this article reportedly stole a white Club Car electric golf cart and battery charger from Augusta Christian School on Baston Road in Martinez.More >>
The suspect pictured in this article reportedly stole a white Club Car electric golf cart and battery charger from Augusta Christian School on Baston Road in Martinez.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a child's death. The incident happened on March 31st just before 10:30 p.m.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a child's death. The incident happened on March 31st just before 10:30 p.m.More >>
Augusta University Health and Walton Foundation for Independence will host the 11th annual Adaptive Water Skiing Clinic, Saturday June 3rd. It will be held at Pointes West Army Resort in Appling
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Augusta University Health and Walton Foundation for Independence will host the 11th annual Adaptive Water Skiing Clinic, Saturday June 3rd. It will be held at Pointes West Army Resort in Appling
Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
Police are searching for a wanted Richmond County man. 22-year-old Joshua James Lariscy is wanted by the RCSO for 'financial transaction card theft'.More >>
Police are searching for a wanted Richmond County man. 22-year-old Joshua James Lariscy is wanted by the RCSO for 'financial transaction card theft'.More >>
The Augusta Common will hosts the Annual Mudbugabeaux-N-Brew Crawfish Festival Saturday June 3rd. It will feature live bands, and a crawfish eating contest. The first 1000 visitors will get free t-shirts. Gates will open at 5:00 PM, music starts at 6:00 PM.More >>
The Augusta Common will hosts the Annual Mudbugabeaux-N-Brew Crawfish Festival Saturday June 3rd. It will feature live bands, and a crawfish eating contest. The first 1000 visitors will get free t-shirts.More >>