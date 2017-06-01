Augusta University Health and Walton Foundation for Independence will host the 11th annual Adaptive Water Skiing Clinic, Saturday June 3rd.

It will be held at Pointes West Army Resort in Appling. The free event allows children and adults with physical or cognitive disabilities to ski, swim, tube and ride in boats.

Children events begin at 10:00 AM and end at 12:30 PM.

Adult events will begin at 1:30 PM.

