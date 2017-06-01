WANTED: Richmond County authorities search for man in connection to financial transaction theft case

Police are searching for a wanted Richmond County man.

22-year-old Joshua James Lariscy is wanted by the RCSO for 'financial transaction card theft'. The incident occurred on May 2nd at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Augusta.

Anyone with any information about this case or the whereabouts of this suspect should contact Inv. Caleb Lee or any Property Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

